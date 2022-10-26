1 dead in crash near Welcome Center in Port Huron Twp.

Port Huron Township — A Wales Township man is dead after crashing his car Tuesday near a state Welcome Center on westbound Interstate 94, officials said.

The victim, 53, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic when he exited I-94 and took the ramp to the Michigan Department of Transportation welcome center at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told deputies the vehicle went over the entrance drive's curb and continued into a marshy area where it crashed into a large steel barrier. Investigators believe the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash, officials said.

They also said the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

