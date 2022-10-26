2 students accused of making threat against Dundee Middle School

Two Dundee Middle School students accused of making a threat against their classmates Wednesday may face charges, police said.

The two were released to their parents while police continue to investigate, they said.

Officials with the Dundee Community Schools district said students told staff about the threat Wednesday morning through a confidential reporting system. They said staff and police immediately responded to the report.

"At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm," school officials said.

After an investigation, they were able to focus on two students believed to be responsible for the threat. The district said the two were removed from the middle school, released to their parents and are banned from school grounds until the investigation is completed. It also said there would be an increased police presence at the district's schools in the next few days.

Police also said their findings will be submitted to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez