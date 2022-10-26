Michigan House, Senate GOP have cash edge over Democrats in final weeks of campaign

Lansing — House and Senate Republicans have more cash on hand than their Democratic colleagues, according to Tuesday campaign finance reports, but House Democrats raised more money than their Republican counterparts during the reporting period that concluded a few weeks out from the Nov. 8 election.

Reports from the reporting period between July 21 and Oct. 20 indicate the caucuses are pushing big money toward ad spending to swing races as Democrats battle to gain control of the upper and lower chambers under new redistricting maps.

The House Republican Campaign Committee reported raising nearly $1.9 million in the third quarter and had $2.7 million on hand. The Michigan House Democratic Fund raised $2.5 million in the same quarter and had $1 million on hand.

The Senate Republican Campaign Committee reported raising $3.5 million this quarter, a total that included a $1 million loan, and ended the reporting period with nearly $3.2 million. The Michigan Senate Democratic Fund raised $1.7 million raised in the same period and had $361,000 on hand.

House Democrats celebrated the fundraising total in a Tuesday statement, noting it set a caucus record for the most money raised in a quarter.

“It’s clear that voters across the state are not seeing their values reflected by Republican candidates and are choosing to invest in a majority that puts them first," said state Rep. Joe Tate, a Detroit Democrat who serves as finance chair for the caucus.

House Republicans said in a statement the fundraising haul allows them to press their advantage in the homestretch leading up to election day.

“Our team worked hard to put ourselves in this position, and now we are ready to make our case and secure a strong majority for another two years," said Rep. Sarah Lightner, the Springport Republican who serves as co-chair for the campaign committee.

The Senate Democratic Fund acknowledged that its expenditures over the last several weeks show "aggressive spending in targeted Senate races" for "tremendous candidates."

"The odds are in our favor, and we have worked nonstop for four years to be ready to meet this moment," said Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint.

Both the Senate and House Republican caucuses reported receiving more than $300,000 total from eight members of West Michigan's DeVos family. Legislative and business leaders also made large contributions to the caucuses. Senate Republicans also reported a roughly $1 million loan from Comerica Bank.

The House and Senate Democratic funds reported contributions from Emily's List, University of Michigan Regent Mark Bernstein and his wife Rachel Bendit, Ann Arbor businessman Dug Song and his wife Linh Song, a few Michigan unions and several lawmaker fundraising funds. The House Democratic Fund also took out a $300,000 loan.

Caucuses reported millions of dollars in spending on some competitive races, but they make up just a portion of the ad buys taking place in the legislative contests. Other groups, such as the state political parties, also have been making media buys for weeks.

The House Republican Campaign Committee spent more than $477,000 on ads for state Rep. Jack O'Malley in the Traverse City area's 103rd House District race; more than $388,000 for state Rep. David Martin in the 68th House District, which is largely located in Genesee County; and about $200,000 for newcomer Melody Wagner in the Marquette-area 109th House District.

The Senate Republican Campaign Committee reported spending nearly $2.5 million on advertising for state Rep. Pamela Hornberger, who is running for the Senate in the competitive 12th Senate District, which includes parts of Macomb, St. Clair and Wayne counties. Senate Republicans also spent more than $1.2 million in media buys on state Sen. Mark Huizenga, who is hoping to retain his position in the upper chamber against Democratic state Rep. David LaGrand in the Grand Rapids-area 30th Senate District.

State Rep. Annette Glenn, who is running for the 35th Senate District, received more than $700,000 in media buys from the caucus. The 35th Senate District includes portions of Midland, Bay and Saginaw counties.

The Senate Democratic Fund reported spending about $700,000 for state Rep. Kevin Hertel's run against Hornberger in the 12th Senate District, about $1.4 million in advertising for Rep. Darrin Camilleri in Downriver's 4th Senate District and roughly $756,000 in media advertising for Veronica Klinefelt in Macomb County's 11th Senate District race.

