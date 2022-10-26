Monroe Co. man, 62, arrested after police standoff Tuesday

A Monroe County man is in custody after holding sheriff's deputies at bay with a gun for several hours Tuesday, officials said.

The standoff happened Tuesday when deputies were called at about 10:15 p.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Whiteford Township to question a 62-year-old person of interest in a criminal investigation.

Before deputies arrived, the man called his family and told them he planned to harm himself if he was confronted by police. Deputies were told the man may have been armed and was at an unknown location on the rural property.

Authorities set up a perimeter and Dundee Police were called to help find the man with the department's drone.

They found the man in a wooded area near his home, but he refused to communicate or respond to the police's commands, officials said.

Police negotiated with the man for several hours. He eventually surrendered his weapon and was arrested without further incident, they said.

