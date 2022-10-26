Threats close Genesee school district until next week

A Genesee County school district is expected to remain closed through next week due to threats, officials announced Tuesday.

At around 9 a.m., multiple students received messages sent through AirDrop on their cellphones indicating violence, Atherton Community Schools Superintendent John Ploof said in a statement. The function allows messages to be sent to other users within 30-40 feet, meaning the sender was nearby, according to the letter.

Law enforcement was alerted, and students were dismissed from the district's elementary and middle/high school at 11 a.m. and noon. Police confiscated phones as part of their investigation into the threat source, Ploof said.

While the decision "doesn't come easily" and means the lost days require a longer academic year, the closure Wednesday, Thursday and Friday gives administrators and officials time to "adequately prepare and plan for our upcoming challenges," he said.

"As a district, we take the safety of our students and staff very seriously," Ploof said. "The stress resulting from these threats along with the recent arraignment of one of our teachers has reached levels that have us extremely concerned."

On Monday, the Genesee County prosecutor announced criminal sexual conduct charges against a band and choir teacher in the district, Jerry Cutting, accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student, MLive.com reported.

Officials are offering a $500 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person behind the threats, Ploof said.

"This is a very serious situation and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the superintendent said. "We are encouraging any student with information to come forward and help put an end to this."

The incident coincides with a rash of threats in southeast Michigan schools resulting in police involvement.

South Lyon High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a threatening message was found in a bathroom. Three weeks earlier, a student's report of a violent threat sparked another lockdown at South Lyon East High.

Officers searched Milan High School last week after a student reported a "concerning" message in a bathroom stall, the district reported.

Authorities this month also have arrested or investigated youths in Oxford Township, Center Line, Orion Township, Pontiac and Rochester Hills in connection with alleged threats.