Police officers in car crash with civilians on Detroit's east side

Two Detroit Police Officers and two civilians were involved in a car accident Tuesday evening at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kilbourne Avenue.

One officer sustained minor injuries and the other was uninjured. Both civilians were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure but were not visibly injured, police said.

The two officers were driving a scout car and were on duty at the time of the crash. There were no details about why the crash occurred as of Wednesday morning, Detroit police said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com