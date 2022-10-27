Clintondale considering additional safety measures after airsoft triggers lockdown

Clintondale Community Schools are considering implementing additional safety measures after a student brought an airsoft gun to Clintondale High School school Monday, triggering a lockdown of the campus and middle school.

Officials in the Macomb County district say options range from installing metal detectors at the high school to requiring students to use clear book bags, said a district spokesman in an email. Clintondale has 2,700 students and seven schools.

High school administrators called local police when they had reason to believe a student was carrying a weapon, Clintondale Community Schools superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax said in a statement Monday. Police found an airsoft gun in the student's backpack and both the middle and high schools were placed on lockdown.

Officials believe that the student had no intention of using the airsoft gun, Broadnax said in his statement. The student was detained by police on Monday as part of an investigation into the incident.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority at Clintondale Community Schools. As such, we continuously review safety measures and procedures across our schools – working closely with local law enforcement and neighboring districts to ensure we are implementing best practices and making adjustments to strengthen school safety as needed," the spokesperson said.

All members of the Clintondale Community School district are also encouraged to remain vigilant in keeping children safe, no matter where they are, the spokesperson said.

Districts across Metro Detroit have been grappling with threats and safety concerns since the start of the school year. Novi High School students were forced to shelter in place Wednesday after a threat was uncovered and Oxford Middle School planned to have an increased police presence Thursday morning because of a possible threat.

