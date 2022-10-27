Democratic group boosts Libertarian candidate in hotly-contested Flint-area U.S. House race

A Democratic group is spending six figures to support the Libertarian candidate in Michigan's 8th Congressional District race, a tight contest between incumbent Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, and Republican nominee Paul Junge.

The Voter Protection Project, a political action committee that supports Democratic candidates, has spent around $158,500 on digital advertising and direct mail in support of Libertarian David Canny, a retiree who formerly worked in the retail seafood industry, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The mailers focus heavily on Junge's time spent out of Michigan."Paul Junge is... the Californian," one side reads, claiming Junge spent "a career in California politics" and that California is "out of control: high taxes, crime, open borders."

The other side of the mailer urges voters not to let Junge "bring California values to Michigan" and instead "vote conservative" for Canny, who wants "less government" and "less taxes."

It's part of a national strategy to wear away at Republican candidates' support from within their own party: Voter Protection Project also is targeting Republicans running for U.S. House in Kansas and California.

It may also be a marker that liberal groups are concerned about holding on to the seat, which has been dubbed "lean Democrat" by the Cook Political Report and a "tossup" by Sabato's Crystal Ball, two nonpartisan publications analyzing House races.

Such creative spending by third parties is on the rise, said Adrian Hemond, CEO of the Lansing-based consulting firm Grassroots Midwest and a Democrat. That's because the electorate is so polarized and the number of undecided voters so small, it can be more effective for strategists to target a different group.

"If you can move somebody out of your opponent's column into a column that is essentially irrelevant to the outcome of the election," Hemond said. "That's a win."

Canny welcomed the support in a post on his campaign website, writing that "it is nice to see upwards of 50k mailers go out with a positive message about my campaign."

"I appreciate that this Progressive PAC has failed to endorse my Democrat opponent Dan Kildee yet does appreciate my message of a limited, less intrusive, and fiscally responsible federal government," Canny wrote.

Mitch Tulley, a spokesperson for Junge, said the mailings are an indication that Kildee's campaign "is flailing and he knows it."

"They've asked their liberal outside groups to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into this district in an attempt to boost a Democrat candidate pretending to be a Libertarian that no one has heard of," he said. "It's shameful."

Kildee campaign manager Danya Rafiqi said the campaign is not involved with VPP or any other outside group communicating with voters, and "any suggestion otherwise is simply untrue."

"Paul Junge is desperately attempting to distract voters from the fact that he’s an out-of-state, trust fund millionaire using his own wealth to try and buy a seat in Congress, in a place he’s never even lived," she said.

It is illegal for outside groups and super PACs to coordinate with campaigns.

Other Democratic attacks against Junge have struck a similar tone to the VPP ads, focusing on Junge's years "job surfing" in other states, including California.

Junge spent at least 23 years in California on and off and has also lived around the country, holding about a dozen jobs since graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of San Diego Law School. He was born in Ann Arbor and grew up primarily in California. He moved to Grand Blanc Township earlier this year.

He worked for a short time for former California Sen. Pete Wilson and as a prosecutor in Ventura County, California, according to his LinkedIn. He also worked for his family business maintaining military housing and as a news anchor around the country, including in Lansing.

Junge went back to school at the University of Michigan for his master's in business administration, graduating in 2008. He returned to California for a job as an options trader with Cutler Group LP and then a role with the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, according to LinkedIn.

He had two jobs in the federal government as well, with the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2015-16 and for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for seven months during the Trump administration in 2018.

Junge says he's a "fifth generation Michigander," and that the attacks are a sign of desperation by the incumbent.

"I don't think that's terribly relevant to voters," Junge said. "They care about what's going on in their lives and that's what I'm going to talk about."

Kildee and Junge are battling to represent a new district encompassing Genesee, Bay and Saginaw counties and portions of Midland County.

It's more competitive than the district Kildee has held since 2013, when he took it over from his uncle Dale. With the addition of the city of Midland and the large rural areas outside of Midland and Saginaw, the new district would have voted for President Joe Biden by just 2 percentage points in 2020.

Analysts say Junge's economic message targeting inflation and gas prices gives him a formidable chance in an election year that's favorable to Republicans because Democrats control the White House. But they also say Kildee's longstanding ties to the area and legislative track record give him an edge.

As of late September, Kildee had a significant cash advantage over Junge with $1.7 million on hand compared to Junge's $384,000.

