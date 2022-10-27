Feds file Jan. 6 riot charges against two more Michigan residents

Federal prosecutors have charged two St. Clair County residents for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Deborah Kuecken, 67, of Ira Township and Gary Smith, 71, of Casco Township bring to a total of 19 people from Michigan who have been charged in connection with the riot, according to a database created by George Washington University's Program on Extremism. That includes former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley.

Nationally, at least 886 people have been charged with crimes. On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building on the day electoral votes were officially being tallied.

Both Kuecken and Brown were charged with four crimes: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; knowingly disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and violently parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison.

Lawyers for the two were not listed in federal court filings that indicate Kuecken and Smith were voluntarily surrendering to court officials Thursday.

They are expected to make appearances in federal court in Detroit before being ordered to appear in Washington, D.C., where the criminal cases are filed.

As of noon Thursday, the criminal cases detailing allegations against the two had not been unsealed.

