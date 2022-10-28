She endured harassment, discrimination at MSU. Now she wants to help others.

Christie Poitra has been fighting Michigan State University about its handling of her sexual harassment and discrimination case for more than 1,500 days.

Poitra, the former director of the university's Native American Institute, is suing MSU because she says officials retaliated and discriminated against her after someone filed a Title IX complaint on her behalf about her boss' inappropriate behavior. She resigned from her position in April, calling her time there "deeply dysfunctional."

Her experience with MSU's "incredibly broken" Title IX system has scarred her, she said. She wants to help others not have such an awful experience.

After Poitra resigned from MSU, she started crafting a Title IX workbook: everything a survivor would need to know and document if they plan to take their sexual misconduct or discrimination case to officials to file a complaint.

"At the heart of this, I didn't write it for me, I wrote it for others," Poitra said. "Back then I didn't even know what I was doing. I wish I would've had this resource when I was going through the Title IX process."

When she was going through the Title IX process, there were not a lot of resources available to help, Poitra said.

Officials look for such specific information, she said — things that traumatized survivors may struggle to remember. This may give the Title IX officials a reason to disregard survivors' stories, Poitra said. She hopes the workbook can solve some of those issues.

"This journal provides several thought-provoking exercises for the survivor to document their experiences in real time while engaging in self-reflection and healing," Poitra wrote in an introduction to the workbook. "Broadly, I envision this journal being used by university employees who are (a) experiencing sexual misconduct, discrimination, and retaliation within the university setting, or (b) navigating related investigative processes. This journal is designed to capture the survivor's experiences in the moment—and in turn serve as a comprehensive record that can be shared with university, state, or federal investigators as well as journalists, and other systems of accountability, both formal and informal."

The book includes exercises on rediscovering support networks, prioritizing health, understanding the progression of the misconduct and tips for gathering and storing documentation. Worksheets ask for information on specific events, including a description of what happened, what led up to it, if there were any witnesses, if you could get corroborating documentation and how the event made you feel.

"This was literally born out of basically me fumbling through this horrific experience for 1,500 days," Poitra said. "I had to bleed for this information, hopefully so you don't have to."

Poitra's case at MSU's Office of Institutional Equity was open for 500 days, she said. Investigators ultimately found that her boss had violated university policy and suspended him for four weeks. Her boss would talk to her about his genitals, sex with his wife and once asked her how she lost her virginity.

kberg@detroitnews.com