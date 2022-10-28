Monroe Police investigate crash between train, pedestrian

Monroe Police are investigating a fatal collision early Friday morning between a train and a pedestrian that also has prompted the closure of several streets.

Police said officers were called at about 2:20 a.m. to the area of Roessler Field at West Elm near North Roessler Street for a report of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train.

According to a preliminary investigation, the train was traveling north when it struck a person who was walking on the railroad tracks.

Officials said crossings on West Elm Avenue and Dunbar Road are all closed while police investigate. They said West Front Street and West Seventh Street, which had also been closed, have been reopened.

