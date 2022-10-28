Real estate investor indicted in $1.1M alleged fraud scheme

A real estate investor formerly from Michigan has been indicted in a bankruptcy fraud scheme totaling more than $1.1 million, federal officials announced Thursday.

Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, was charged in an indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court with concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations, withholding recorded information and a bankruptcy fraud scheme.

The former Rochester resident owns numerous companies, including Greystone Home Builders, Sycamore Homes, Sycamore Construction, Lenovo Homes and Metro Detroit Home Solutions, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

In August, he was charged in a criminal complaint in which he allegedly defrauded Israeli investors of more than $600,000 in fraudulent real estate investments, according to the release.

The alleged real estate scheme ran from 2015-21, according to the indictment filed this week.

“This defendant used a number of apparently legitimate companies, sophisticated methods, and lies to defraud potential real estate investors, many from outside the United States. He then declared a fraudulent bankruptcy in an effort to avoid re-paying his victims," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Thursday.

James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said: “This investigation sends a message that those who commit fraud while applying for relief from the government will be held accountable by the FBI and our law enforcement partners.”

Tissue made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Anthony Patti and was ordered detained, records show.

An arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Tissue faces five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release if convicted.