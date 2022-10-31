1 dead, 2 hurt in boat crash on St. Clair River near Algonac

One man is dead and two others are injured after the boat they were on crashed into a pole Saturday near Algonac, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 13:30 p.m. Saturday on the St. Clair River, officials said Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, three men were returning from fishing on a 2009 18-foot Lund boat. A 67-year-old Algonac man was operating the vessel when it struck a post, police said. All three men were injured.

Investigators said the boat's operator and a 72-year-old Harrison Township man were taken to a hospital where they are listed in stable condition. A third man, 66, of Ira Township, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, but it does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

