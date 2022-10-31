Former Grand Rapids officer Schurr heads to trial on murder charge

Grand Rapids — Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr will stand trial for second degree murder for the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya in April, a shooting that sparked a national controversy.

Kent County 61st District judge Nicholas Ayoub issued the ruling on Monday morning, ordering the charges against Schurr to be bound over to trial following a two-day preliminary exam.

Ayoub announced the opinion inside the Grand Rapids courtroom and issued a written ruling, stressing that the court’s authority in determining whether a case will go to trial is limited to determining whether there is a lack of evidence that the crime was committed or that the defendant committed it.

“While the court operates on the prosecutor’s check on power to bring charges it is a very limited check,” Ayoub said, noting that if the charges are legally sound the court cannot stand in the way of the prosecutor, “regardless of what the court may think … or even in the likelihood of conviction by a jury.

The probable cause threshold is a lower standard than the guilty beyond a reasonable doubt standard required for conviction at trial, Ayoub said.

Last Friday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he had provided sufficient evidence necessary for the charges to be considered by a jury.

“To be frank…, I don’t think this is a close call for the court,” Becker said, later adding “I think the law is behind us.”

The only question for debate is whether the deadly shooting of Lyoya was “immediately necessary," the prosecutor said, arguing that it wasn't since Schurr fired the gun when Patrick was lying face down on the ground in the April 4 traffic stop that turned into a chase and physical confrontation.

“This is a direct shot to the head," Becker said. "It’s a contact wound to the back of the head.”

Schurr was fired by the Grand Rapids Police Department after the shooting and has been free on a $100,000 bond.

Lyoya was killed by Schurr in April during an early morning altercation after Schurr attempted to stop Lyoya over his license plate. Cellphone video from the incident shows Schurr, 31, shooting Lyoya, 26, in the back of the head.

Lyoya fled after being asked for his driver's license, and a brief chase ensued, the video from the Grand Rapids Police Department showed.

The two then wrestled in a nearby lawn with Schurr struggling to bring the man under control. In a separate cellphone video, Lyoya can be seen reaching for the officer's Taser shortly before Schurr shot him in the back of the head while he was face down on the ground.

Schurr’s attorney Matt Borgula argued last Friday that the prosecution had not met the burden of showing probable cause for letting the case go to trial.

“I think that the undisputed evidence that the court has heard is that the officer acted reasonably under the totality of the circumstances,” Borgula said.

While Borgula delivered his final remarks, Ayoub asked the defense attorney in an extensive conversation about Michigan’s use of force law and the different standards in how that law is applied to everyday civilians and law enforcement officers.

