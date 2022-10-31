MSU board expected to name interim president Monday

The Detroit News

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for noon Monday to discuss the appointment of an interim president.

MSU President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation on Oct. 13, saying in a video posted on YouTube that he had "lost confidence" in the East Lansing school's board and "could not, in good conscience, continue to serve this board." His last day will be Jan. 11. His resignation came five weeks after board leadership asked Stanley to leave his position two years early over the handling of a state requirement that the board review sexual misconduct complaints against staff and a longtime business college dean's resignation for failing to report a sexual misconduct situation.

Some trustees raised concerns about how he responded to questions and concerns from the board related to the aftermath of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Stanley, in 2019, was the first permanent leader named following the Nassar scandal.

Asked if the board will discuss a specific candidate Monday, MSU spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant said: "It’s my understanding the board will be appointing an interim president at the noon meeting tomorrow."

Board Chair Dianne Byrum and Vice Chair Dan Kelly had asked Stanley if he would be open to leaving a year before the end of his contract on Aug. 1, 2024. The request ignited controversy across the MSU community with some groups rallying behind his tenure while others did not.

The MSU Faculty Senate and student government leaders issued no-confidence votes against the board.

The meeting will take place in the board Room on the Fourth Floor of the Hannah Administration Building, 426 Auditorium Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824. A livestream of the meeting will be available at https://trustees.msu.edu/.