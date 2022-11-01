ACLU of Michigan urges schools to reject book bans

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan sent a letter on Tuesday to Michigan's public school districts urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students and their families by opposing censorship in school libraries — and warning that removing books from school libraries violates students' First Amendment rights.

The letter, which was sent to hundreds of superintendents and school board presidents throughout the state, asks school officials to foster a learning environment that values the diversity of thought and critical inquiry essential to a healthy democracy.

The move comes amid book-banning efforts statewide and what the ACLU says is an alarming rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, and ahead of an election in which some school board races have become intensely political. Jay Kaplan, with the ACLU of Michigan, and Nancy Katz and Margo Dichtelmiller, staff attorneys with the LGBTQ+ Rights Project, said the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments.

"In addition to threatening the First Amendment rights of all students, this wave of book-banning is an attack on LGTBQ+ children and their families, and it must be stopped," a statement from the group says.

"For countless youth who face bullying, isolation, and depression, access to LGBTQ+ representation or information in books and literature can be a refuge — and in some cases lifesaving. School libraries are places where young people should be able to learn about themselves and people who are different from themselves, not denied access to the diverse perspectives that books and literature offer us all."

The Washington Post reported that attempts to ban books from school libraries in America are on track to rise again this school year, after reaching historic highs last year, a pair of national reports has found.

jchambers@detroitnews.com