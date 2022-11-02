MSU's President Stanley to depart early

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley is leaving his post this Friday, two months earlier than planned when he announced his resignation last month.

In a letter to the campus community, Stanley said "it's been a privilege."

"One of the greatest privileges of my career, serving as the president of Michigan State University, will draw to a close Friday," Stanley wrote. "It has been an eventful three years since my arrival. Thanks to the commitment of our dedicated community of students, faculty, academic staff, support staff and alums, we safely navigated through the COVID‑19 pandemic, grew enrollment in a difficult environment, rose in national and international rankings, set fundraising records and developed three strategic plans that will serve as blueprints for the future. And together, we put the goal of having a safe, welcoming, diverse and inclusive campus foremost, creating a firm foundation for continued excellence at MSU."

MSU spokesman Dan Olsen said that Stanley, "will remain available to Interim President Woodruff and university leaders in the coming months to support the leadership transition in any way he can."

Board of Trustees Chair Dianne Byrum could not be reached for comment.

Stanley announced he was leaving his post Oct. 13, saying that saying he had "lost confidence" in the East Lansing school's board of trustees. He gave his contractually obligated notice of 90 days, which would have put his last day at MSU on Jan. 11.

HIs resignation followed an uproar that began in September, after the board's leadership offered Stanley, 68, a path out of the post he's held since 2019 before his contract ends Aug. 1, 2024. The confidential offer was leaked to the press. Chair Dianne Byrum said then that she and Vice Chair Kelly asked him if he was open to amending his contract to leave a year early so a search could be started for a new president, even though she objected to Stanley leaving the university early. Trustee Melanie Foster joined Byrum in opposing Stanley's departure, leading to a fracture among board members.

Faculty and students balked. They delivered votes of no confidence in the board, leading to Stanley's resignation. He earned a base annual salary of $960,000.

On Monday, the MSU trustees unanimously appointed Provost Teresa Woodruff as interim president. The provost is the chief academic officer, and second-highest ranking person at the university. Woodruff had been endorsed by some faculty members and students.

Woodruff begins her post Friday, the same day that Stanley departs.

In his letter, Stanley expressed confidence in Woodruff that she "will continue the outstanding work happening across our campus."

"Thank you, students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and friends, for the opportunity to be your president," Stanley said. "The positive impact that MSU has on our region, state, country and the entire world is truly remarkable, and you have my deepest admiration for the work you do every day to make that happen.

"I will carry MSU with me wherever I go."

