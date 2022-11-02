Powerball jackpot just keeps growing

Mark Hicks

The Powerball jackpot had grown to $1.2 billion by Tuesday night, after players failed to match all six numbers to win it Monday, and tickets are flying out of lottery machines across the country.

The number of tickets purchased by Tuesday night in Michigan for the new drawing Wednesday was nearing 1 million, officials said.

Excitement was growing for lottery players at Huron Plaza Party Store in Pontiac. For the drawing Monday, "we were going through a lot of tickets," manager Steven Frank said. "We get more business than a regular day."

He expected a surge ahead of the drawing Wednesday. "They just want to get a ticket because of the jackpot," he said.

The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize Wednesday.

A lone Michigan lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing Monday, state officials said Tuesday.

That lucky player matched the five white balls drawn Monday night, 13-19-36-39-59, according to the Lottery website. The winning ticket was bought at the CVS Pharmacy at 626 W. Front in Traverse City. Players across the country won more than $59.5 million in Monday’s drawing, representatives reported.

"With no jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot now stands at $1.2 billion with a cash option of $597 million," the Michigan Lottery said.

The next Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Powerball tickets can be bought until 9:45 p.m. at retailers across the state. Tickets also can be purchased through MichiganLottery.com.

If a Michigan player wins, it would be the largest jackpot ever won in the state, officials said Tuesday. In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis of Waterford Township, who won the $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020, officials said.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There have been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3. The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

“I think it would be close to being a record if not a record,” said Drew Svitko, the Pennsylvania Lottery’s executive director. “The record of $1.586 billion that we had back in 2016 is within reach, but it really depends on a couple factors.”

The first factor is the number of tickets sold, and a lot are being sold, lottery officials said.

For the Monday night drawing, there were 131.6 million Powerball plays sold nationwide, said Anna Domoto, a spokeswoman for the Multi-State Lottery Association, which oversees the game. That amounted to 36.3% of all possible number combinations being covered, as millions of players picked the same numbers.

That’s a lot, but considering the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, that means about 186 million number combinations weren’t covered, which is why no one won the grand prize.

The Associated Press contributed