Flint man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 20 times

A Flint man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing a neighbor's dog last month, officials announced Wednesday.

Terry Louis Key II was filmed on a Ring doorbell camera attacking the pet on Oct. 26, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference.

The 36-year-old had gone to the home of a woman he believed was responsible for a violent domestic dispute involving another person, Swanson told reporters.

Seeing she wasn't there, Key spotted her 3-year-old dog outside. "He takes out a knife, he picks the dog up with the leash and he stabs the dog 20 times," the sheriff said while showing footage of the incident.

The canine bled to death from its injuries. An hour later, Key "comes back to the same house to confront the female, who now is home, sees what happened and barricades herself inside (and) calls 911," Swanson said. "And that's how we got involved."

Key, who had 15 prior arrests and previous convictions for sexual assault and other crimes, fled the scene, the sheriff said.

He evaded capture until visiting the Genesee County jail on Halloween. When a deputy approached him in the lobby near the vending machines, Key "starts this verbal engagement and takes a fighting stance," leading to a scuffle and an arrest, Swanson said.

Key has since been charged with first-degree animal abuse, resisting and obstructing an officer, and malicious destruction of property, the sheriff said.

His arraignment was Tuesday in 67th District Court. Bond was set at $10,000, records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10.

The Key case was one of two memorable animal abuse cases in the county sparking charges, Swanson said Wednesday.

Darrontae Johnson, 32, was arrested last month after an animal rights advocate spotted his 1-year-old pit bull mix tied so tightly with a collar, the dog could have bled to death, the sheriff said.

Johnson was charged with first-degree animal abuse, Swanson said.

He was arraigned Friday through 67th District Court. Bond was set at $15,000. Another hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10, records show.