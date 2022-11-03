It's still here. Daylight saving time ends Sunday

A federal push to possibly end daylight saving time remains stalled in Washington, meaning Michiganians will turn their clocks back Sunday, exchanging an extra hour of sleep for shorter days this winter.

Most of the country will still "fall back" despite the proposed Sunshine Protection Act, federal legislation the U.S. Senate passed in March but has yet to move forward in the U.S. House. The law would make daylight saving time permanent and abolish the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Daylight saving time is the period between the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November when clocks are set to be an hour ahead of standard time.

Permanent daylight saving time would be associated with later sunrises and sunsets from November to March, which are the four months that most states switch to standard time. Some territories and states, including Hawaii and much of Arizona, already observe standard time year-round.

While many Americans agree that the practice of semi-annual clock changes should end, there is debate over whether to make daylight saving time or standard time permanent. Proponents of the Sunshine Protection Act say people want more daylight hours, especially in the hours after work and school.

Sleep experts at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine support standard time over daylight saving time and say it is better for public health and safety. Standard time matches most people's circadian sleep-wake cycle best, with more light in the morning and darkness in the evening, according to the AASM. Studies also show that the "spring forward" to daylight saving time increases fatal car accident risks.

Daylight saving time was first adopted in the U.S. in 1918 during WWI to take advantage of natural light for extra hours and conserve energy. The daylight saving time system was standardized in 1966 with the passage of the Uniform Time Act and lasted from April to October. The law amended the law in 2007 under President George W. Bush to extend daylight saving time lasted from March to November.

hmackay@detroitnews.com