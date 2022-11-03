Police seek tips on owner of wallaby spotted in Bedford Twp.

A wallaby is running wild in Bedford Township and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find its owner.

Officials said the animal has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities.

They also said the USDA was consulted to determine if the wallaby poses any health risk to the public. The agency said the animal is not a threat and will not approach humans, dogs, or other domestic animals.

Anyone with information about the wallaby’s owner should contact the USDA at https://www.usda.gov/. And anyone who sees the animal should not approach it, but call dispatchers with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 243-7070.

