Dry October puts southeast Michigan in moderate drought

Detroit — October marked the 20th driest that the National Weather Service has ever recorded in the Detroit area which received just 1.06 inches of measurable rainfall.

All of Wayne and Monroe counties are currently experiencing moderate drought conditions in addition to most of Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties and parts of Genessee, Washtenaw, Sanilac, Tuscola, Huron and Lenawee, according to the national integrated drought information system.

Typically, the Detroit area gets more than 2.5 inches of rain or precipitation in October. According to the National Weather Service, the mean total precipitation for the area since 2000 is 2.71 inches.

Moderate drought conditions may cause stress on most crops and vegetation, including farmed Christmas trees. Well water levels may also decline.

The rest of the eastern half of the lower peninsula is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the drought information system. This can increase the risk of grass fires and increase the browning of landscapes.

Metro Detroiters can expect some showers late Friday and Saturday during the afternoon and evening with the dry weather returning Sunday. Above-average temperatures will continue throughout the weekend with highs in the 70s, the National Weather Service reports.

