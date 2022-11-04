Former UM students ask Ono to help them find justice in their sexual misconduct case

Eight women who allege they were sexually assaulted by former University of Michigan lecturer Bruce Conforth asked the university's new president to meet with them to discuss legal action against UM and Conforth, saying administrators failed to act despite complaints about the lecturer dating back to 2008.

During a virtual press briefing Friday, each of the former UM students asked Santa Ono the same question — eight times.

"President Ono, the University of Michigan dismissed us in court. Will you do the same? Or will you meet with us and make this right?"

The request is the first time that Ono faces sexual misconduct allegations since he began serving as president three weeks ago. He has called addressing sexual misconduct at the university one of his top priorities.

UM officials did not immediately respond to the women's requests to meet with Ono. But lawyers for the women said that two UM officials registered to attend the virtual event: Tamiko Strickman, special advisor to the president and executive director of UM's Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX office; and Gloria Hage, UM senior associate general counsel.

Last week, lawyers representing the women and UM argued before Michigan Court of Claims Judge Thomas Cameron as to whether a lawsuit should go forward against the university, which filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Daniel Barnett, an Okemos-based lawyer who is representing the women, said these cases are tough because it's past the statute of limitations, which is two to three years, depending on the claim. New Michigan legislation allows minors who were sexually assaulted to file a claim up until the age of 28, but the women in the case were not minors. Barnett argued for the case to go forward and that the statute of limitations be extended, "because the university took steps to cover up their liability."

Cameron dismissed the case last week.

Katherine McMahan, who said she complained about Conforth to UM in 2008, spoke directly to Ono during Friday's virtual briefing and said the university's actions show they do not care about them.

"If it did, it would do more than say they are sorry for what Bruce Conforth did, and take responsibility for what they did," said McMahan.

She asked Ono to prove her wrong.

"You have said a lot of nice things about how you are different from your predecessors," McMahan said. "You have an opportunity to take responsibility and make change. Prove that you are the leader and the one that will make that change. Take responsibility for your institution. Show that you will no longer place perceived popularity of one professor over the safety of your students."

The lawsuit was filed in January by eight former UM students against Conforth and the university, alleging sexual misconduct by the former lecturer and a failure by UM to properly address complaints about him for nearly a decade. UM filed for summary dismissal.

Conforth, who students said had a "buzz" about him on campus, taught American culture. He had been the first curator of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland from 1991-94 and had worked with famous musicians, from Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin to Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen. He won UM's Golden Apple Award in 2012 that is bestowed on popular instructors.

He joined the university as a lecturer in 2001 but left the university after he was confronted by UM officials about sexual misconduct complaints in 2017. Officials said he was informed that the university was prepared to initiate dismissal proceedings had he not first resigned.

Among the allegations against Conforth were that he groped and tried to kiss McMahan after he invited a group of students to a bar. She complained about him in 2008. But he worked nearly another decade at the school, leaving after he was confronted by UM officials in 2017 after two more women filed complaints, according to the university.

Between 2013 and 2015, Conforth told Isabelle Brourman that he was a member of the Illuminati, a name used by both fictitious and real 15th century secret societies, one of which was popularized in Dan Brown's novel "Angels & Demons." She received emails purportedly from the leadership of the organization telling her of the consequences of not obeying instructions from the sex cult, including orders to have sex with Conforth, according to the claim notice.

"University of Michigan: When Bruce Conforth finally got to me, he felt untouchable because you showed him that he was," Brourman said.

After McMahan reported him, Brourman said, UM gave him a "last chance" agreement and the university "never enforced the terms."

"It states that he must keep his office door open," Brourman said, adding that he allegedly raped her in his office with the door locked. "He harassed me over university emails and many others as well. Why did you allow this? Why did you not enforce your terms?"

She added that she was hopeful that change can come under Ono.

"I am hopeful that the students you are intent on caring for include those of us here today," Brourman said.

Last year, UM announced it had reached a $490 million settlement with about 1,050 people for claims they were sexually abused by the late university sports doctor Robert Anderson. UM also reached a $9.25 million settlement with eight women who said they were victimized by former Provost Martin Philbert.

