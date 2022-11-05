Growing Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy at Michigan stores

Metro Detroiters were looking for luck Friday night as another drawing approached for the world-record Lottery jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since Aug. 3, according to Michigan Lottery. It has climbed to $1.6 billion, the largest in history, with a cash option of $782 million.

Customers have been streaming into the Lake Nepessing store in Lapeer all week to pick up their ticket, store clerk Shawna Wellington said. By Friday, the store was “crazy busy,” she added.

"The drawing isn’t even until tomorrow and they’re acting like it's tonight,” she said. "They don't even care about the Mega Millions … they only care about the Powerball."

The 49-year-old said the next draw was attracting new faces to the store, not just the regulars. Since she started her shift at 5 p.m. on Friday, Wellington said at least 30 of her lottery customers were people she had never seen before.

"This is probably the busiest I've ever seen the lottery, ever," she said, noting that even the general sales in the store were up with all the additional customers.

Likewise, lottery customers are increasingly common at the Happy Days party store on Schoenherr Road in Warren since the jackpot hit a record high.

The store already is known as a lucky spot, clerk Yanni Koja said. It recently sold two big winning lottery tickets in a month. Those winning sales and the sky-high Powerball jackpot are bringing in more lottery customers than ever.

“We’ve been known,” Koja said. “This store, especially, in Warren. Everyone know Happy Days is the lucky store.”

The source of the store’s luck?

"Because I take care of the customer," Koja joked. He said he might consider staffing extra people Saturday in case a surge of lottery customers visit the store before the drawing.

Powerball tickets will be on sale until 9:45 p.m. Saturday. The drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. Plays are $2 each.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Saturday’s drawing is the 40th since the Powerball jackpot was last won in August, officials said.

The string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner reflects the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million, the Associated Press reported.

The last record jackpot was $1.586 billion, split by three winners on Jan. 13, 2016, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis of Waterford. She earned the game’s $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

During the current jackpot run, seven Michigan Lottery players have won a $1 million prize, officials said.