Teen charged with 'intent to terrorize' after lighting fireworks at Kentwood school

A 14-year-old East Kentwood High School student was charged with possession of explosives with the intent to terrorize after lighting fireworks Monday in a campus bathroom.

Authorities did not identify the teen. A juvenile petition was authorized for his or her charges on Tuesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple people called 911 on Monday as the fireworks went off, reporting to central dispatchers that shots were being fired at the East Kentwood Freshman Campus. Deputies arrived in under three minutes, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Just prior to arrival, school security staff were able to determine that the noise was a result of fireworks," officials wrote.

East Kentwood High School was the scene of a school shooting in May. Two groups of people opened fire on each other from different cars. A 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was shot in the abdomen and a 16-year-old boy from Texas was shot in the wrist in the school parking lot after a graduation ceremony. Six people were charged in the aftermath of the shooting.

That shooting took place months after the deadly school shooting at Oxford High, where a student opened fire, killed four students and wounded others. Reeling from the violence, southeast Michigan schools experienced a surge in threats. The threats were unfounded but prompted administrators to close schools out of fear of violence.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com