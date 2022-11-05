50 mph wind gusts could cause power outages, dangerous driving conditions Saturday in Michigan

Detroit — High winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph, could cause power outages and dangerous driving conditions Saturday.

A wind advisory started at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be in effect until to 9 p.m. Saturday for much of central and southeast Michigan, including the Metro Detroit area, the National Weather Service said.

Southern winds of 20 to 30 mph could create gusts reaching 50 mph, the weather service said.

The strongest winds are predicted during the late afternoon and evening and may coincide with showers. The wind may blow loose objects around and knock down tree branches, potentially causing power outages. They can also make driving difficult, the weather service warns.

The weather service encourages everyone to bring loose objects inside and drive carefully, giving high-profile vehicles more room.

Consumers Energy warned customers about potential power outages around Lake Michigan, Grand Rapids and southwest Michigan.

"The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring this developing storm since earlier this week and is ready to respond," the utility said in a press release Friday. "Crews are being staged in areas where we expect the greatest damage and are preparing trucks and materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts."

A gale warning went in effect at 8 a.m. Saturday and will last until 1 a.m. Sunday for western Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair. The warning will last until 7 a.m. Sunday for Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron, which could see waves between eight and 20 feet high, according to the weather service

Temperatures on Saturday in Metro Detroit will reach the high 60s and low 70s, according to the weather service. Above-average temperatures, western gusts of up to 25 mph and dry weather will return on Sunday.

The first week of November has already been unseasonably warm, with temperatures almost reaching 70 degrees as the Campus Martius Christmas tree was installed on Thursday and hitting 74 degrees on Friday.

