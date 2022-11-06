Windstorm leaves about 120K without power in Michigan

Strong winds of up to 65 mph traveled through Michigan on Saturday night, taking down power lines and leaving many residents still without power Sunday morning.

Tawas Point in northern Michigan reported peak winds of 65 mph, followed by Leland Harbor at 59 mph, Elmwood Township Marina at 58 mph and Naubinway at 57 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Gaylord.

Consumers Energy reported 2,719 outages with 95,985 customers affected at 11 a.m. Sunday.

“Storms with wind gusts of nearly 65 mph like the one that swept through our state yesterday create many hazards,” Scott McIntosh, the power company's storm officer, said in a release Sunday.

“We experienced nearly 2,000 downed wires throughout Consumers Energy’s service territory, and this time of year it’s especially important to watch for down lines that could be hidden under leaves on the ground. We urge everyone who is outside to be on the lookout for downed wires and to stay at least 25 feet away from the potentially deadly lines.”

In a press release Sunday morning, Consumers said crews have been making restoration progress overnight and have restored nearly 30,000 customers' power. More than 200 crews are still working in the field today as improving wind conditions aid their ability to restore customers.

DTE Energy reported 23,293 customers without power at 11 a.m. Sunday.

"All of us at DTE Energy recognize how difficult and inconvenient it is to be without power," DTE spokesperson Colleen Rosso said in a statement. "As 50 MPH winds blew through our service territory yesterday evening, the tree trimming and hardening that we’ve done on our infrastructure recently significantly reduced the impact this weather had on our system.

"While 99% of our customers did not lose power, we are laser focused on restoring the 1% who have experienced an interruption. We expect to have vast majority customers impacted restored by the end of the day. "

The National Weather Service in Detroit reported that weather will be breezy today and approach the high 60's.

"Everything's looking really good. We still have breezy conditions today," Sara Schultz, the weather service's meteorologist said. "Winds are still going to be 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts in the low 20s."