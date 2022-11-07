Shooting in Bay City involving state police trooper investigated

Michigan State Police troopers from Metro Detroit are investigating a shooting involving a trooper in Bay City, officials said.

Troopers with the agency's district that covers Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties were called at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to Marleen Drive near Murphy Street in Bay City to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper with a canine unit were helping the Bay County Sheriff’s Office track a possible assault suspect who fled from them. The trooper and his dog encountered the suspect near Marleen and Murphy. The suspect and the trooper exchanged gunfire and the suspect was struck once. Officials said neither the trooper nor his dog was injured.

They said the suspect, a 21-year-old Bay City man, was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

