Total lunar eclipse, or 'blood moon,' to be visible Tuesday morning

Sky viewers and local astronomy buffs will get a rare treat Tuesday morning — one that won't be seen again for another two years.

A total lunar eclipse will take place between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. that will give the moon a reddish hue. It will be the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025, although NASA says there will continue to be partial and penumbral lunar eclipses.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse such as the one happening Tuesday, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. When the moon is there, it will turn a reddish hue, which is sometimes called a "blood moon."

During a lunar eclipse, the moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear. NASA says, "it’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the moon."

The stage of the eclipse where the moon is entirely in Earth’s shadow will be visible across North and Central America and in Ecuador, Colombia, and western portions of Venezuela and Peru. The eclipse is also visible in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Viewers in Alaska and Hawaii will have the opportunity to see every stage of the eclipse.

A dark environment away from bright lights are the best viewing conditions and binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and color of the moon.

And the weather should cooperate Tuesday morning. Accuweather reports that there will be mostly clear skies going into Tuesday morning when the eclipse will occur and temperatures will be in the high 30s.