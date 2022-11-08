Canadian trucker charged with suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

A Canadian commercial truck driver, lauded last year for his safe driving record, has been charged in connection with trying to transport drugs into his country after traveling on the Blue Water Bridge, officials announced Monday.

The driver, identified as Zenon Bialkowski, 68, arrived Oct. 17 at the primary inspection booth outside the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, the Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement.

The Brampton, Ontario, resident was referred for a secondary examination, during which border services officers "noted inconsistencies" in the truck's load, according to the release.

"A detailed inspection of the cargo led to the discovery of 188 brick-shaped objects of suspected cocaine," CBSA officials said.

Bialkowski was arrested and transferred into the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The agency charged him with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"This seizure is significant," said An Nguyen, district director, St. Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency, in a statement. "One of our top priorities is keeping harmful goods out of Canada. The CBSA officers involved in this interception displayed exemplary work as their investigative skills led to the end of this smuggling attempt. Our partnership with the RCMP strengthens our commitment to public safety."

Last year, Landstar System Inc., an international transportation services company, listed Bialkowski among its "One Million Mile Safe Drivers."

His case is before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Canadian officials said Monday.