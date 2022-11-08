Last suspect arrested in Ypsilanti Twp. man's shooting on Facebook

The final suspect wanted in the slaying of an Ypsilanti Township man livestreamed on Facebook last summer has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday.

Coreyon Brown, 19, was taken into custody without incident by members of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team at an acquaintance's home in Ypsilanti, authorities said in a statement.

He "surrendered peacefully" and was taken to the Washtenaw County Jail, according to the release.

“The example shown today by our fugitive apprehension team is a glimpse of the tenacity and perseverance our deputy U.S. marshals and task force officers display daily," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Four other suspects were arrested soon after the death of Terrill Smith on June 28, which sparked a national manhunt, investigators said Monday.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 1000 block of Nash in Ypsilanti Township, in the West Willow area, after multiple calls to report gunfire. They found the 46-year-old Smith wounded.

"While Terrill streamed live from his Facebook page, the shooting was overheard/witnessed by many," the Sheriff's Office said at the time. "Prior to being removed, the video had been shared numerous times and countless people were exposed to the reality of gun violence here in our community."

Investigators allege the slaying stemmed from an argument on Facebook. Brown is accused of traveling to Smith's house and fatally shooting the man while he was outside.

An arrest warrant for Brown was issued in July.

In August, U.S. Marshals announced a $1,500 reward for tips to find him. The reward climbed to $5,000 weeks later.

Last month, Brown was featured on Investigation Discovery’s "In Pursuit with John Walsh" in the segment "15 Seconds of Shame," officials said.