Invasive box tree moth detected in Lenawee County

Federal agricultural officials say the invasive box tree moth has been spotted at two homes in Lenawee County, more than a year after infested boxwood plants were shipped to retail locations in several states including six spots in Michigan.

According the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the moths were found at two residences in Clinton, about an hour southeast of Detroit. Although not a threat to Michigan’s natural resources, extensive feeding from box tree moths can lead to significant defoliation and death of ornamental boxwood, according to experts.

“Box tree moth poses a serious threat to our boxwood industry,” said Mike Philip, Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “We are in the assessment stage of this response, and we are asking Michiganders to look closely at their boxwood plants and report any signs of this pest so we can determine the scope of this infestation and work to reduce the spread.”

After the shipment of infested boxwood plants to six retailers in Michigan, the moth was detected in three of the six facilities. Federal officials aren't sure whether the box tree moth populations detected in Clinton are linked to those retailers or if they arrived in Michigan another way.

Box tree moth caterpillars are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots, according to the state's department of agriculture and rural development. The caterpillars feed only on boxwoods making them easy to spot. The most common form has white wings with dark brown borders, while the dark form has solid brown wings with a white streak or spot on each forewing. Both forms have a distinctive white dot or mark in the middle of each forewing.

Signs of a box tree moth infestation include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant. Larvae decimate leaves and feed on the back, causing defoliation and dryness, eventually leading to the plant’s death.

“MDARD is developing a survey plan to further determine the extent of the infestation,” said Philip. “But Michiganders can be a tremendous help by being on the lookout for box tree moth and reporting it.”