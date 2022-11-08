One Michigan player matches five in Powerball drawing, wins $1M

No one in Michigan may have snagged a winning ticket for Tuesday's morning record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, but one person did match five numbers to win $1 million.

Jake Harris, the player relations manager with the Michigan Lottery, said one lucky Michigan player matched the five white balls drawn early Tuesday to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Country Corner Supermarket, 10039 Buchanan Road in Stanwood. Stanwood is about 10 miles south of Big Rapids.

After tax withholdings, that player will take home about $717,000, Harris said.

Tuesday morning's record jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

The numbers were originally supposed to be drawn Monday night but the Multi-State Lottery Association delayed the drawing by nearly 10 hours because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.