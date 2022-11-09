3 arrested after driving 104 mph on I-75 in Cheboygan Co.

The need for speed has landed three people, including a Detroit man, behind bars, Michigan State Police said.

A trooper with the state police's Gaylord Post was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. last week when he tracked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 75 near M-68 in Indian River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.

Officials said the trooper watched the vehicle slow down as the driver climbed into the backseat and the front-seat passenger moved over to get behind the steering wheel. The vehicle then came to a complete stop, they said.

The trooper spoke to the vehicle's three occupants and identified each of them. He learned the man who had been driving before climbing into the back seat was Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson, 32, of Newport. The passenger who took over for the original driver was Christopher John Meade, 28, of Sault Ste. Marie. The third man in the car, who was seated in the back seat, was identified as Bradley Ray Phillips, 28, of Detroit.

Police said Meade appeared to be under the influence of a substance and failed sobriety tests. Wilson did not have a valid driver's license, they said. Troopers searched the vehicle and found multiple syringes and empty pill bottles.

They arrested the three men and took them to the Cheboygan County Jail. Deputies found baggies of a substance suspected to be fentanyl hidden inside one of Wilson's socks when he was booked, officials said.

All three were arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County.

Wilson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, bringing contraband into prison, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license. A judge set his bond at $250,000, police said. Meade was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence and a judge set his bond at $10,000. Phillips was charged with possession of a controlled substance and his bond also was set at $10,000.

