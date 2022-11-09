Appeals Court: Ex-state aide not compelled to testify in Flint water trial

An adviser for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder won a legal victory Tuesday when a federal Appeals Court ruled he won’t have to testify in a trial related to the Flint water crisis, his attorney said.

The opinion by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit centered on depositions given by Rich Baird, his ex-employer and others in 2020, ahead of a federal civil lawsuit trial in which four young plaintiffs are suing engineering firms that contracted with the city.

They didn't invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and before unsealed indictments against them were revealed in January 2021.

In June, when appearing before U.S. District Judge Judith Levy in an Ann Arbor courthouse, Snyder invoked the Fifth Amendment while facing two misdemeanor charges of neglect of duty related to the Flint water crisis.

Baird’s attorney, Sarissa Montague, of the Kalamazoo-based Levine & Levine law firm, later argued that Levy forcing the defendants to testify in the civil trial against Veolia North America violated their Fifth Amendment rights.

Montague argued that although her client had given testimony during a deposition in 2020, requiring Baird to be a witness during the same civil trial could be used against him during future criminal proceedings.

In the ruling Tuesday, the Court of Appeals said it disagreed with the lower court’s finding that the group " 'waived' their right not to be witnesses against themselves at trial by voluntarily submitting to discovery deposition.”

“We conclude that the district court erroneously held that testifying at a pretrial deposition waives invocation of the privilege at a later trial in the same civil case,” the ruling said. “In doing so, we hold that a Fifth Amendment waiver does not extend to trial under these circumstances.”

The judges added: “The purposes of a deposition and trial serve different ends. And caselaw and treatises, though not uniform, largely support such a conclusion. Therefore, appellants’ waiver of their Fifth Amendment privileges at their depositions did not necessarily waive the privilege for purposes of trial.”

Randall Levine, Levine & Levine’s managing partner, who argued the original case in front of Levy, welcomed the decision Tuesday.

“We have argued all along that requiring our client to testify during the Flint Water Crisis civil trial against Veolia North America was in direct violation of the Fifth Amendment,” he said in a statement. “We are gratified that the Sixth Circuit has agreed with us on this fundamental constitutional right. Now Mr. Baird need not suffer the indignity of having to answer questions posed to him by Veolia lawyers that are designed to shift blame unjustifiably to him for a crisis which was created by others.”

A judge declared a mistrial in early August after jurors deadlocked on whether Veolia and engineering firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam were to blame for Flint's water becoming tainted with lead in 2014-15 when the Genesee County city started using the corrosive Flint River for its drinking water.

Both companies have argued that state and local officials were the ones at fault, saying the Flint water crisis resulted from governmental failures.The case serves as a precedent for similar lawsuits filed by Flint residents against the same defendants.

The Appeals Court ruling Tuesday noted the trial has been rescheduled to begin on Feb. 22.

Meanwhile, last month Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said they plan to appeal the dismissal of criminal charges against seven state officials related to the Flint water probe, arguing a Michigan Supreme Court ruling on the cases was limited and did not require a complete elimination of charges.