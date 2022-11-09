Democrats sweep university board races

Voters returned fourincumbents and elected two newcomers to serve on the governing boards of Michigan's three largest public universities, with Democrats sweeping the races, according to final unofficial results posted Wednesday on the Secretary of State's website.

Two seats were open on each of the governing boards of University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University. The winners will serve for eight years in unpaid positions.

At Michigan State and Wayne State universities, board members will work on its most important job: finding a new president to lead the schools. Restoring trust rose to the top of candidates' concerns at the University of Michigan, which recently hired a new president and has been working to create a better climate around sexual misconduct in the wake of numerous scandals involving faculty that lead to two multi-million dollar settlements.

For the UM Board of Regents race, voters re-elected incumbent Democratic candidates Kathy White and Michael Behm, who garnered 25.16% and 24.56%, respectively, of the vote. Republican candidate challengers Lena Epstein and Sevag Vartanian collected 23.91% and 22.32% of the vote.

"Stable, steady leadership is exactly what our University needs," tweeted Jordan Acker, UM regent and immediate past chair. "Re-electing @MichaelJBehm and Kathy White is critical to ensuring the ongoing success of our institution, and I look forward to working with them over the next few years."

For the MSU Board of Trustees race, voters reelected Democrat incumbent candidate Renee Knake Jefferson and newcomer Dennis Denno, with 24.94% and 24.35% of the vote. Republican candidates Mike Balow and Travis Menge collected 24.22% and 23.20%, respectively.

In the race for WSU Board of Governors, voters reelected incumbent Democrat Marilyn Kelly and Democratic newcomer Danielle Atkinson, with 24.94% and 24.86%, respectively, of the vote. Republicans Christa Murphy and Craig Wilsher collected 24.05% and 23.05%, respectively.

