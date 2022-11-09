Inmate sentenced to 28 years for sex ring leader's slaying

A suspect in the slaying of a fellow inmate at Milan federal prison in 2019 has been sentenced to 28 years more behind bars, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Jason Dale Kechego, 41, was convicted last summer of second-degree murder in the case.

His sentence is slated to run consecutively to the 10-year sentence he already was serving for possessing a stolen firearm, officials said.

“We are committed to protecting the public, prisoners and correctional staff from dangerous people like Jason Kechego," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a statement. "This lengthy additional sentence will not only keep him off the streets for decades, but also sends a message that we will hold individuals accountable for the crimes they commit both inside and outside of prison walls."

Authorities linked Kechego, formerly of Detroit, and two others to the death of Christian Maire, who had been serving time at the Milan facility for a 2018 conviction of running an international child exploitation ring.

The 40-year-old computer graphics company founder from New York state was kicked, stomped, stabbed 28 times then thrown down a flight of metal stairs during an attack on Jan. 2, 2019.

Kechego and another inmate, Adam Taylor Wright, repeatedly kicked and stomped Maire in the head, prosecutors wrote.

Wright prevented Corrections officers from intervening while Maire was allegedly being repeatedly stabbed by another defendant, Alex Albert Castro, according to court filings.

Maire died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head, federal officials reported.

Kechego and the others also assaulted and seriously injured three more inmates, according to the sentencing memorandum.

"The safety and security of employees and inmates are undermined whenever a violent act occurs in federal prison," said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "The length of Mr. Kechego's sentence is a warning to anyone who commits a violent act in prison that they will be held accountable for their crimes."

Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. Last month, he was sentenced to 292 months for his role in Maire's death.

Kechego and Castro faced a federal trial that ended in July in a mistrial and partial verdict.

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision on first- or second-degree murder for Castro but convicted him of assaulting another inmate in Milan on the same day. His trial is set for February, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.