Benson: Michigan on pace to break election turnout record

Detroit — Michigan voters cast a record number of absentee ballots during Tuesday's midterm elections, which went "smoother" than anticipated, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday night.

During a press conference in the state's offices in the New Center, Benson said the state was on pace to break the previous record of 4.3 million votes cast in the 2018 midterm election.

Benson said a record 2 million voters statewide had requested absentee ballots, with 1.8 million of them having been returned as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"At the same time, we saw a record number of people voting in person as well," Benson said, although she did not provide the number of voters who had cast ballots in person by the start of her 9:15 p.m. press conference.

"We'll get a better sense of the numbers as the days unfold," Benson said of the number of ballots cast on Election Day at the polls.

The all-time record voter turnout for a midterm election is 4.3 million votes cast in 2018, which shattered a previous record of 3.85 million in 2006. The final vote tally won't be known until Wednesday, according to Benson.

Absentee ballot voting has surged since 2018 when Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing any vote to obtain an absentee ballot. Under previous laws, absentee voting was limited to voters over age 62, military members, poll workers and individuals who were going to be out of town on election day.

Benson said Detroit voters had requested 90,000 absentee ballots, with 80,000 returned and 60,000 "that have already been processed and tabulated," Benson said.

"There were no widespread or major disruptions reported to us today and any minor issues were addressed quickly and without stopping voters from casting their ballot," Benson said.

"We know of two instances where poll challengers may have acted inappropriately, but as our preparation was ready, poll workers practiced the de-escalation practices we had prepared, and after conversations, both challengers departed polling places without any major instances," Benson said of the instances in Ann Arbor and Detroit.

Benson added that there were "minor" problems with poll books, which she characterized as a "technology glitch."

"In a few instances this morning, upon checking in a voter, some electronic poll books at polling places displayed an error message stating that the number on the ballot that they were about to provide to the voter in the precinct was identical to a number on an absentee ballot that had already been issued," Benson said. "When this occurred, the poll worker then simply added an additional letter to the precinct ballot to distinguish them from the absentee ballot. Then the voters, who hadn't voted in any way, were able to cast their ballot."

When asked how many ballots were impacted, Benson said, "it doesn't appear that it was more than a handful. It was just individual anecdotal reports."

Benson said 14,000 people registered to vote on Tuesday, "many of them in college communities," she said. "In East Lansing, as of 9 p.m., there were about 200 people in line still waiting to register and vote, and in Ann Arbor there were about 500 in line ... Registering a voter and giving them a ballot takes time."

Benson herself was seeking re-election on Tuesday and leading her Republican opponent Kristina Karamo in initial election results.

At the Tuesday night press conference, Benson also addressed her social media tiff Tuesday with former President Donald Trump, who posted about the poll book issue on his Truth Social account.

"The Absentee ballot situation Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump wrote. "People are showing up to Vote only to be told, 'sorry, you have already voted.'"

Benson, responded to Trump's post on Twitter, writing: "This isn't true. Please don't spread lies to foment or encourage political violence in our state. Or anywhere."

During her press conference, Benson said: "Bad actors or folks with bad intentions will exploit these traditionally mundane and harmless issues to try to spread misinformation to raise money, get in the news or to delegitimize democracy. All of it is an unfortunate reality of where we are."

