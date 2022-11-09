Retired miner sentenced to federal prison after FBI finds homemade pipe bombs

A retired miner accused of leaving pipe bombs and threatening letters across northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison Wednesday in a case that raised fears of an imminent domestic terror attack.

John Douglas Allen, 76, of Whittemore was sentenced to 75 months by U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington more than one year after he was arrested following an FBI investigation involving makeshift bombs, coded letters and surveillance cameras. The unique nature of the crimes coincided with an increased focus by federal agents on domestic violent extremism and high-profile crimes, including the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Prosecutors allege Allen planted bombs at cell towers because he was upset telecommunications companies broadcast pornography, cursing and "immoral content."

Allen pleaded guilty in August to extortion by wrongful use of force, violence or fear and the attempted destruction of a building used in interstate commerce — charges that could have sent him to prison for up to 20 years. Prosecutors sought a nine-year sentence.

"The danger of the crimes that Allen committed cannot be overstated," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Buckley wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "He planted not one, but two fully functional pipe bombs containing shrapnel, in twoseparate locations. These pipe bombs could have taken lives, caused horrific personal injuries, and damaged the cell phone stores."

The bombs, discovered in September 2021 at cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, were stored inside boxes and contained handcuffs with either the nickname “Handcuff Johnny or the initials “HJ.” FBI investigators analyzed the bombs, which consisted of a metal pipe with two metal end caps containing explosive powder main charges. Metal spheres and nails were found within each device.

The first of several letters was found on Aug. 25, 2021, inside a polka-dotted envelope, packaged inside a sealed zip lock bag near a telecommunications tower in St. Ignace, north of the Mackinac Bridge.

The letter, which appeared to have been attached to a nearby fence but fell to the ground, contained a threat and extortion demand to AT&T, Verizon and other providers.

The next day on Aug. 26, investigators found a second letter approximately 62 miles northwest in Gould City inside a polka-dotted envelope, inside a sealed zip bag, tied to a fence. Investigators collected the letter but did not open the bag.

The same day, nearly four hours and 210 miles to the west, investigators learned a third letter was found in a polka-dotted envelope inside a sealed zip bag and tied to a fence in Ontonagon. The contents of the letter appeared to be identical to the St. Ignace letter.

The letters were sent from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunication (CMT)” and addressed to several companies, including AT&T and Verizon.

The letters claimed CMT had almost 30 members who were "prepared to travel throughout this Country and begin distroying (sic) inner city tower communication," unless several demands were followed, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court.

The demands included a $5 million payment and that the telecommunication companies cease distributing "immoral content," including pornography, cursing and "all manner of indecent communication."

