Suspect arrested after fleeing from Monroe Co. deputies

Frenchtown Township — A 22-year-old Monroe man is in custody after running away from sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 75, officials said.

A deputy on patrol at about 9 p.m. Tuesday saw the driver of a blue Jeep violate several traffic laws in the area of North Dixie Highway near Woodland Boulevard, according to authorities. The deputy tried to pull the Jeep over, but the driver refused to stop and sped up, they said. The Jeep raced down several residential streets before getting on Nadeau Road and sped towards northbound I-75.

The Jeep stopped abruptly on I-75 near Newport Road, police said. Its driver got out of the vehicle and ran towards a wooded area west of the freeway.

Officials said deputies immediately arrested a 21-year-old man who was a passenger in the Jeep after learning he was wanted on several outstanding warrants unrelated to the traffic stop.

Deputies and Michigan State Police Troopers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Detectives investigating the incident determined the suspect was a 22-year old Monroe man and that he was possibly in the Flat Rock area. Deputies and troopers went to a residence in the 29000 block of Tamarack Drive near Gibraltar Road and found him there. He was arrested without incident.

