Ceremonies mark 47th anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald's sinking

The Detroit News

Forty-seven years to the day after the storied Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior, killing all 29 crew members aboard, two ceremonies on Thursday will be observed in remembrance of its demise.

One on Belle Isle is organized by the Detroit Historical Society and the Great Lakes Maritime Institute. The free, annual event honors all of those who have lost their lives on the lake and will be held both in-person and virtually this year from 6-8 p.m. at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle. A live stream will be available on the museum's Facebook page.

After a vigil at the Edmund Fitzgerald's anchor on the museum grounds, author Mike Nagle will recount the loss of the steamship Atlantic, a crowded passenger ship that collided with the propeller Ogdensburg in 1852.

The other event Thursday is being presented by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum. Its 7 p.m. memorial ceremony will be live-streamed only and the link for the event will be posted on www.shipwreckmuseum.com. The museum's buildings in Sault Ste. Marie are closed to the public Thursday.

The S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank on Nov. 10, 1975, during a storm on Lake Superior. The vessel was carrying a load of iron ore pellets to a Detroit steel mill when it plunged to the bottom 17 miles from Whitefish Point in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. All 29 crewmen were lost.