Roseville High School student arrested for bringing weapon to school

A Roseville High School student was arrested and could faces charges after bringing a weapon to school on Wednesday, according to Roseville Community Schools Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski.

Someone reported the student to a Roseville High School staff member and the school's shelter in place safety protocols were enacted. The school's liaison officer secured the weapon ― district officials didn't disclose what kind of weapon ― before any incident occurred, Blaszkowski wrote in a letter to parents.

"Unfortunately, we are not immune to these threatening times," Blaszkowski wrote. "The staff and students performed exactly how they were trained."

The Roseville Community School District has done extensive training and safety drills on how to respond when someone brings a weapon to campus, Blaszkowski wrote.

"I cannot express how important the 'Hear Something, Say Something' campaign helps to provide a safer environment for our students," he told parents in the letter. "We are so proud of the person who spoke up and how our staff and students responded to our safety protocols."

Blaszkowski also said parents should encourage their children to report any threats at school to trusted adults or to the OK2SAY anonymous tipline. The student in violation of Roseville's weapons policy will be disciplined, charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law, parents were told in the letter.

hmackay@detroitnews.com