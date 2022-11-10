UM's Mott Children's Hospital at 100% capacity amid respiratory virus surge

Michigan Medicine's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital on Thursday said it has reached capacity and is experiencing a pediatric bed shortage as respiratory virus cases surge in children and flu season begins.

"We have never seen a surge in pediatric respiratory viruses like this before. Our hospital is 100% full," Luanne Thomas Ewald, chief operating officer at Mott and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, said in a news release. "This is incredibly concerning because we haven’t even seen the full impact of flu season yet."

Mott Children's Hospital has treated 259 RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, patients this year, up by 46% from 2021. And there's no sign of the surge letting up. Of those cases, 154 were admitted during the month of October.

RSV is a respiratory infection that causes cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is very common and most people have been exposed by the age of two.

While RSV symptoms in adults are typically resolved in a week or two, they can be serious and life-threatening in young children and older adults. RSV can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis, or an inflammation of the lung, which can make breathing difficult for babies.

"The vast majority of children with RSV experience cold symptoms and can rest and recover at home," Kimberly Monroe, interim chief clinical officer and a pediatric hospitalist at Mott, said in a news release. "However, if they’re showing any signs of severe illness, such as trouble breathing, they may need immediate care and should be brought to the emergency department. We’re particularly concerned about children under the age of two."

The Michigan hospital association warned late last week that emergency room capacity is limited in some areas by patients seeking non-emergency care. The emergency department at Mott Children's Hospital reports increased wait times and the hospital has started to postpone some elective surgeries. They urge parents to contact their primary care provider if their children come down with a respiratory illness.

Any child in respiratory distress should be taken to the emergency room. Signs of babies in distress include flared nostrils, grunting respirations, increased respiratory rate, tugging in between the ribs and seesaw respirations.

Hospitals across Michigan and the rest of the country are also seeing upticks in pediatric RSV cases. On Monday, Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health, began restricting children under the age of five from visiting patients to minimize exposure. The Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, operated by Corewell Health West, also reported operating at capacity last Friday,

Pediatricians said the surge may be the result of waning immunity in children following COVID-19 lockdowns or people paying less attention to public health measures like masking, washing hands and staying home when sick. RSV surges typically last for two to four months during the winter and experts say this one has not peaked yet.

Mott Children's Hospital is exploring strategies to increase its hospital bed capacity and working with other pediatric hospitals to provide for all children, according to the news release.

"It is something that's very scary to families you know, even if your child just gets a really bad cold at home," said Monroe last week. "This is bread and butter pediatrics, most kids are at home, some kids will get admitted, and for those patients, they just might need a little bit of oxygen, maybe they need some IV fluids... An even smaller amount of children will actually need help breathing. So they'll need ventilatory support."

Many hospitals are worried about being further overwhelmed in the event of a "tridemic" or coinciding surges of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 this winter. All three viruses cause respiratory illness and physicians encourage everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and influenza and to practice good hygiene by washing their hands, masking in public and staying home when sick.

