RSV filling up pediatric beds, emergency room at Sparrow hospital

Pediatric RSV cases have created a shortage of beds at the University of Michigan Sparrow Children’s Center in Lansing, the second Michigan children's hospital in two days to announce it's been pushed over capacity by the respiratory syncytial virus.

The University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor announced Thursday that its beds were 100% full due to the surge of RSV, which can cause serious illness and breathing difficulties especially in toddlers under the age of 2 and babies.

Sparrow said it is seeking the community’s help in preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses and urging families to consider appropriate sites of care besides the Emergency Department. The hospital's emergency department is seeing a daily average of 60 new cases of RSV, nearly double from this time last year.

The Lansing based health care system recommends parents contact their child's pediatrician or primary health care provider to determine whether they need an in-person or telemedicine visit with their doctor, or should go to a Sparrow Urgent Care, walk-in clinic or emergency department.

Statewide, 891 of Michigan's 1,145 pediatric hospital beds or 78% were filled as of Friday, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hospital capacity reports.

Hospital officials statewide said pediatric intensive care beds are in especially short supply, though occupancy has dipped slightly in recent days. Statewide data indicated an 86% pediatric ICU occupancy as of Thursday, down from 89% last Friday.

Corewell Health East, previously known as Beaumont Health, treated 571 pediatric RSV cases in the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, up from 72 during the last week in September.

The Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, operated by Corewell Health West, typically sees 145 kids a day in its Emergency Department but is now averaging over 225 cases a day, health system officials reported this week. The hospital typically operates 24 beds in the intensive care unit but reported having 42 ICU patients on Wednesday. Around 60 children receiving inpatient care at the Hellen DeVos Children's Hospital had RSV as of Wednesday.

Parents should take steps to prevent kids from getting the disease, health officials said.

“The greatest thing parents can do is frequent hand washing,” Steve Martin, M.D., E.W. Sparrow Hospital, Interim Chief Medical Officer and Co-Director at Sparrow Children's Center said in a press release.

Health care providers and public health officials have said they're concerned about the potential for children and adult to become infected with a trifecta of diseases now that flu season has started, and as COVID-19 remains active. So while there is no vaccine against RSV, it's recommended that kids be vaccinated against other viruses, such as influenza and COVID-19.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Hannah Mackay contributed.