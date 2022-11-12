Grand Rapids police probe death of man found in river

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Friday in a river in Grand Rapids.

At 7:24 a.m., Grand Rapids police responded to a call about a body in the Grand River under the Bridge Street bridge. A fisherman had called 911 after finding it in the water, police said.

The city's fire department helped with recovery efforts and the medical examiner's office responded.

A 41-year-old man was recovered from the river and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release a cause of death Friday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the incident through its Major Case Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Rapids police detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

