Snow could reduce visibility for motorists in southern Michigan

The National Weather Service is expecting rain and snow between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday in southern Michigan, generally south of Interstate 69.

With temperatures above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate on pavement, but an area of banded snowfall will briefly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less, the National Weather Service says.

"We had a strong cold front that came through yesterday and that brought the abrupt change from highs in the 60s yesterday and now we're sitting in the upper 30s," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the NWS.

Minor snow accumulations on elevated grassy surfaces are possible, the weather service said. Scattered lake effect snow showers are possible later this evening, but no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures on Saturday could be as high as 40 degrees and will remain cold throughout the upcoming week.

Highs in the upper 30s and potentially 40 degrees and lows in the 20s are expected for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week. The next chance for light snowfall and other precipitation is during the day on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

"Certainly, for the next week, we're gonna see normal to below slightly below normal temperatures," Manion said. "We can still see 60 degrees in November. So it's certainly possible we can slip in a warm day here and there towards the end of the month."

The weather service does not forecast beyond one week into the future but Manion said it will be increasingly more difficult to reach more pleasant days of 60 degrees or higher now that it is mid-November.

Last week's high temperatures in the 60s and even 70s were the exceptions and not the rule.