Teen suspected in fatal Saginaw shooting arrested

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Police were called at about 3 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of North Porter Street near Miller Street for a report of a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 20-year-old Saginaw man was shot outside of a residence. Hesuffered life-threatening injuries. Officials said he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police executed a search warrant at the home and arrested the 15-year-old. He was taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility to await charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting should call Det./Tpr. Jacquelyn Lee of the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 578-2059 or Crime Stoppers-Saginaw County at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez