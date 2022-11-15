Former Hillsdale Co. deputy pleads guilty to misconduct

A former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy accused of abusing his position to pursue a sexual relationship has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township will be sentenced to three years’ probation and can no longer serve in law enforcement, state officials said.

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 before Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Beebe Jordan.

Barkley had arrested a woman and arranged her treatment for a substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Kentucky, authorities reported.

While off duty, Barkley "used his badge to take the woman out of the facility for the day for the purposes of engaging in sex," Nessel's office said Tuesday. "Barkley also engaged in sex with the woman in Michigan."

Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire has said Barkley was suspended with pay when the allegations surfaced last year and has been fired.

An investigation was handled by a team through the Michigan Sheriff’s Association and the findings were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office. Barkley was charged in June.

“We hold our law enforcement officers to the highest level of honesty and integrity, and it’s unfortunate when the public’s trust is violated,” Nessel said. “The Department of Attorney General holds accountable anyone who breaks the law and is a haven for those who have been victimized and exploited.”