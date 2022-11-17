2 Michigan districts to reopen after cyberattack closes schools for 3 days

The Detroit News

Two Michigan school districts that remained closed much of the week after a ransomware attack were expected to reopen Thursday.

Kevin Oxley, superintendent of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, credited "around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts" in a statement Wednesday night,

"Our number one priority was to get kids back in school and we’re thrilled to be able to do that tomorrow," he said. "While our restoration efforts continue, we prioritized bringing essential systems back online in order to allow us to safely resume operations and reopen school buildings across Jackson and Hillsdale counties."

Schools in the district were closed Monday through Wednesday after staff over the weekend "detected suspicious activity determined to be the result of a ransomware incident," Oxley said.

Staff took the technology systems offline, sought help from cybersecurity advisers and notified law enforcement, he said.

The district has more than 24,000 students.

The cyberattack also affected Hillsdale Community District Schools, whose technology services are provided through a county consortium, officials said.

Though schools are reopening Thursday, "students will continue to have limited access to several technology resources when they return tomorrow, as our teams continue to work on restoring additional systems," Oxley said. "We understand the challenges this incident has created for our community.

"Unfortunately, the criminals responsible for ransomware attacks such as these have been targeting school districts like ours across the country."