Michigan 'serial abuser' sentenced to 11 years in prison

A Royal Oak man charged with targeting underage girls through Snapchat has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Nikolas Boris Mariani, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David Lawson, records show.

He previously pleaded guilty to coercing and enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and receiving child pornography.

“The sentence handed down in this case reflects the serious nature of the crimes committed by this defendant, which are particularly troubling given his repeated efforts to harm and exploit minors,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force and the Roseville Police Department

Mariani was first charged in late 2020.

That fall, a woman went to Roseville police to report her 14-year-old daughter had been sexually involved with him after they met through Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint filed last year.

Mariani also sought explicit images from the youth, court filings show.

In a separate incident, on New Year's Eve 2020, officers who went to his home to find a missing teen "found another 14-year-old runaway hiding under Mariani’s bed, wearing a sweatshirt and nothing else," federal officials wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed last week.

The girl told investigators she met Mariani over Snapchat and they had sex, according to the document.

"DNA evidence also linked Mariani to a third incident where he picked up a 14-year-old girl from her home in Flint and engaged in unlawful sex acts with her, later leaving her in a parking lot in Detroit," authorities said in a statement Wednesday.

In its memo last week, the government sought a lengthy prison sentence since Mariani appeared to be a "serial abuser."

“This offender serially exploited minors that he met online," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "Our office will work tirelessly to pursue and prosecute individuals who exploit vulnerable children."